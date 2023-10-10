News & Insights

Markets
MDNA

Medicenna Therapeutics Names Humphrey Gardner CMO

October 10, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, announced Tuesday the appointment of Humphrey Gardner as Chief Medical Officer to lead the development strategy and execution of its clinical programs.

Gardner most recently served as CMO at Harbour BioMed advancing novel antibody and bispecific therapeutics in oncology.

Previously, he was the CMO at Stingthera, CMO in Residence at Roivant Sciences and Chief of Medical Oncology at Evelo Biosciences. He had also held senior roles at AstraZeneca, Novartis and Biogen.

Fahar Merchant, President and Chief Executive Officer of Medicenna, said, "Dr. Gardner's expertise and dedication to our mission to create life-changing immunotherapies will be beneficial as Medicenna has started the Phase 2 dose expansion trial with MDNA11, our potential best-in-class, next-generation IL-2 super-agonist that targets solid tumors."

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDNA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.