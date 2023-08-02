Medicenna Therapeutics (MDNA) Price Target Increased by 5.55% to 3.54

The average one-year price target for Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) has been revised to 3.54 / share. This is an increase of 5.55% from the prior estimate of 3.36 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.19 to a high of 7.57 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 623.99% from the latest reported closing price of 0.49 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 32 funds or institutions reporting positions in Medicenna Therapeutics. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MDNA is 0.04%, a decrease of 70.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.08% to 8,816K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIGH Capital Management holds 4,347K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Worth Venture Partners holds 1,054K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,071K shares, representing a decrease of 1.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDNA by 16.86% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 824K shares representing 1.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 934K shares, representing a decrease of 13.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MDNA by 4.06% over the last quarter.

DAFNA Capital Management holds 660K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Verition Fund Management holds 603K shares representing 0.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 539K shares, representing an increase of 10.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MDNA by 18.16% over the last quarter.

Medicenna Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Medicenna is a clinical stage immunotherapy company focused on the development of novel, highly selective versions of IL-2, IL-4 and IL-13 Superkines and first in class Empowered Superkines for the treatment of a broad range of cancers. Medicenna's long-acting IL2 Superkine asset, MDNA11, is a next-generation IL-2 with superior CD122 binding without CD25 affinity and therefore preferentially stimulates cancer killing effector T cells and NK cells when compared to competing IL-2 programs. Medicenna's lead IL4 Empowered Superkine, MDNA55, has completed a Phase 2b clinical trial for rGBM, the most common and uniformly fatal form of brain cancer. MDNA55 has been studied in five clinical trials involving 132 subjects, including 112 adults with rGBM. MDNA55 has obtained Fast-Track and Orphan Drug status from the FDA and FDA/EMA, respectively.

