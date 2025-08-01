Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Q1 Loss Rises

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA) released Loss for its first quarter of -$4.9 million

The company's earnings came in at -$4.9 million, or -$0.06 per share. This compares with -$3.6 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$4.9 Mln. vs. -$3.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.06 vs. -$0.05 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.