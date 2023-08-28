News & Insights

Markets
MDNA

Medicenna Therapeutics Appoints Jeff Caravella As CFO

August 28, 2023 — 08:00 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), an immunotherapy company, said on Monday that it has appointed Jeff Caravella as Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Caravella has worked as CFO of Biotheryx.

Commenting on the new appointment, Fahar Merchant, CEO of Medicenna, said: "His remarkable skills, combined with more than 20 years of profound financing and strategic expertise in the life sciences industry, will be invaluable to our objective of enhancing shareholder value. His nomination comes as the company initiates a Phase 2 study with MDNA11, seeks partnership for bizaxofusp and Superkines, and expands its executive team with talented new hires in Boston."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MDNA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.