Medicenna Therapeutics Appoints Jeff Caravella As CFO

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNA), an immunotherapy company, said on Monday that it has appointed Jeff Caravella as Chief Financial Officer.

Most recently, Caravella has worked as CFO of Biotheryx.

Commenting on the new appointment, Fahar Merchant, CEO of Medicenna, said: "His remarkable skills, combined with more than 20 years of profound financing and strategic expertise in the life sciences industry, will be invaluable to our objective of enhancing shareholder value. His nomination comes as the company initiates a Phase 2 study with MDNA11, seeks partnership for bizaxofusp and Superkines, and expands its executive team with talented new hires in Boston."

