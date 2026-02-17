Medicenna To Present Updated Bizaxofusp Data At 7th Annual Glioblastoma Development Summit

(RTTNews) - Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (MDNAF), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, will present updated internal and external data sets related to Bizaxofusp (MDNA55) at the 7th Annual Glioblastoma Development Summit, on February 19, 2026.

Bizaxofusp, the company's most advanced program, is a targeted fusion protein designed to deliver a potent toxin selectively to cancer cells expressing the IL-4 receptor. In prior studies, Bizaxofusp demonstrated encouraging survival benefits in patients with recurrent glioblastoma, a highly aggressive brain tumor with limited treatment options.

Bizaxofusp has been studied in 118 patients with high-grade gliomas, including 112 patients with recurrent glioblastoma. In a Phase 2b trial of 44 patients with nonresectable recurrent glioblastoma (rGBM), the therapy doubled median overall survival to 13.6 months in the WHO-defined IDHWT high-dose group compared to 7 months with standard care. The upcoming presentation tilted "Surmounting Barriers in Non-resectable Recurrent Glioblastoma with a Single Treatment of Bizaxofusp, an Engineered IL-4R Directed Fusion Protein" will be delivered by Dr.Fahar Merchant, President & CEO.

Medicenna is pursuing strategic partnerships to advance Bizaxofusp into a registrational trial and preparing the program for commercialization in markets where future approvals are granted.

In addition to Bizaxofusp, Medicenna has outlined two other anticipated data milestones for 2026:

• Interim results from the randomized NEO-CYT trial evaluating MDNA11 in Stage III melanoma in combination with nivolumab, with or without ipilimumab is expected in H2 2026.

• IND filing and initiation of first-in-human studies for MDNA113, a bifunctional anti-PD-1-IL-2 superkine, are expected in H2 2026. The program has shown a favorable safety profile in non-human primates at the highest tested dose of 30mg/kg.

Medicenna ended the year 2025 with $10.6 million in cash, providing runway into Q3 2026.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the company reported a net loss of $4.4 million, or $0.05 per share, compared to a net loss of $5.2 million, or $0.07 per share, in the prior-year period.

MDNAF has traded between $0.74 and $1.97 over the past year. The stock closed February 13, 2026, trading at $0.83, up 9.21%.

