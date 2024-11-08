Medicenna Announces Breakthroughs in Cancer Treatment

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp (TSE:MDNA) has released an update.

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. has unveiled promising preclinical data from its BiSKIT and IL-2 Super Agonist programs, showcasing potential breakthroughs in cancer treatment. Their novel therapies, MDNA113 and MDNA11, have demonstrated significant tumor regression and survival benefits in aggressive cancer models, promising hope for millions affected by tumors worldwide.

