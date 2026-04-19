Medicare Won't Cover These Costs. Here's How to Prepare for Them.

Key Points

The earlier you begin putting money away for medical expenses, the less stress you'll feel when medical bills arrive.

There is potential help available through community-based programs.

Supplemental insurance, such as Medigap or Medicare Advantage, can help cover some expenses that Medicare doesn't cover.

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You may be 65 years old when you first claim Medicare, but the complexity of the system can make you feel like a kid. Plainly put, Medicare is confusing.

However, healthcare in retirement is vital, and you don't want to make any big moves without thinking them through. One of the first things you'll learn is the number of medical-related costs Medicare won't cover, and the steps you'll need to take to prepare for them.

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Dental and vision care: When you're in need of routine dental care -- including cleanings, fillings, and dentures -- none of those services are covered. Also not covered? Vision care, including eye exams and glasses.

Hearing exams and aids: Medicare won't cover exams or hearing aids.

Long-term care: Medicare doesn't cover custodial care or long-term care in nursing homes.

Alternative therapies: If you're accustomed to using chiropractic services or acupuncture, you may want to look more deeply into your Medicare policy. Coverage depends on the circumstances of your condition and the type of therapy.

Cosmetic procedures: If you undergo a cosmetic procedure, you'll need to pay for it by making a withdrawal from a retirement account or savings account, because Medicare does not cover any procedure not deemed medically necessary.

How to prepare

Once you know which services aren't covered by Medicare, it's important to prepare for those expenses.

Explore Medicaid

The first thing to do if you have limited income and assets is to find out if you qualify for Medicaid. Medicaid can help pay for costs that aren't covered by Medicare.

Look into supplemental insurance

Supplemental insurance, such as Medigap or Medicare Advantage, can help cover some expenses that Medicare doesn't cover, like copayments, deductibles, and coinsurance.

Budget for out-of-pocket expenses

It's quite possible that Social Security benefits alone will not cover your medical expenses. However, the earlier you begin to save for out-of-pocket healthcare expenses in retirement, the easier it will be to cover them if and when they're required. If you're already retired and are financially able, put money aside each month for any medical expenses that arise.

Plan for long-term care

No one wants to think about a day when they're seriously ill or no longer able to take care of their basic needs. Still, someone turning 65 today has nearly a 70% chance of needing some type of long-term care and support sometime in their remaining years. While many will only require short-term care, others -- like those with chronic conditions like dementia -- could require years of care. One way to help cover the cost of care is by purchasing long-term care insurance.

Learn more about the community resources

You don't have to go it alone when you need help paying for medical care. While most communities offer programs to help seniors find the care they need, nationwide organizations can also help. For example, National Council on Aging (NCOA) offers BenefitsCheckUp, the nation's most comprehensive free, online service to screen lower-income seniors for more than 2,000 public and private benefits across the U.S. It can help you find and enroll in federal, state, and private assistance programs, including Medicare assistance, SNAP, and utility aid.

While saving for medical expenses in retirement may be a challenge, knowing what Medicare will and won't cover can help you determine how much you'll need to set aside.

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