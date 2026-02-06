Markets

Medicare Updates: What Retirees Need to Know in February 2026

February 06, 2026 — 03:50 pm EST

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

A month into 2026, many of the major Medicare changes for the year have already gone into effect. But it's easy to miss key updates when you're busy recovering from the holidays and working toward your New Year's resolution.

Here's a look at four of the most important Medicare updates that retirees need to be aware of in February 2026, just in case you missed them.

1. Higher premiums and deductibles

Original Medicare has seen price increases in 2026. Part A coverage is still premium-free for most Americans, but the deductible has risen from $1,676 in 2025 to $1,736 in 2026.

The Part B premium has risen from $185.00 in 2025 to $202.90 in 2026, and its deductible has jumped from $257 to $283 -- an increase of $26. High earners may pay more than this.

2. Negotiated prices for 10 prescription drugs

Seniors with a Medicare Part D plan for prescription drug coverage could save money this year thanks to negotiated rates taking effect on the following prescription drugs:

  • Januvia
  • Fiasp, Fiasp FlexTouch, Fiasp PenFill, NovoLog, NovoLog FlexPen, NovoLog PenFill
  • Farxiga
  • Enbrel
  • Jardiance
  • Stelara
  • Xarelto
  • Eliquis
  • Entresto
  • Imbruvica

The out-of-pocket maximum for Part D plans in 2026 is $2,100, up from $2,000 in 2025. Remember to budget for this when trying to estimate your retirement healthcare expenses this year.

3. Ongoing Medicare Advantage open enrollment period

Seniors who are already on a Medicare Advantage plan have until March 31, 2026 to elect new coverage. This could be a different Medicare Advantage plan or a switch back to Original Medicare. Those who choose the latter will also have the option to purchase a Part D plan for prescription drug coverage.

If you opt for a new plan, your coverage will take effect on the first of the following month. For example, if you select a new policy in February 2026, it will be effective on March 1, 2026.

4. An end to telehealth coverage for most seniors

The government officially ended Medicare coverage for most telehealth services as of Jan. 30. As of now, you must live in a rural area and go to an office or medical facility also located in a rural area for most telehealth services.

You may qualify for an exception to this rule if you receive any of the following:

  • Monthly end-stage renal disease visits for home dialysis
  • Services for the diagnosis, evaluation, or treatment of symptoms of an acute stroke
  • Services for the diagnosis, evaluation, or treatment of a mental and/or behavioral health disorder

If you have any questions about what is and isn't covered, you can always contact the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services or your Medicare Advantage plan provider for more details.

