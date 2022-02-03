Medicare to Pay for Over-the-Counter COVID Tests

Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans will soon cover the costs of over-the-counter COVID-19 tests with no cost-sharing for enrollees.

Beneficiaries will be able to get up to eight tests a month for free. The tests must be approved by the Food and Drug Administration and will be available through pharmacies and other participating locations. Under the new initiative, Medicare will provide payment directly to the test provider.

This will be the first time that Medicare has paid for over-the-counter COVID testing with no costs for enrollees, according to a press release on Thursday. The Biden administration said in January that private insurance companies would be required to pay for up to eight test per month for those who are on their plans.

Medicare should begin covering the tests in “early spring,” according to the press release. Until then, beneficiaries can request a free test to be delivered to their home through covidtests.gov or get one through a health care provider at more than 20,000 free testing sites. They can also get PCR tests and antigen tests when requested by a doctor at no cost.

