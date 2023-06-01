Medicare to broaden coverage for new Alzheimer's drugs after full approval

Adds details on Medicare coverage in paragraph 3, background in paragraphs 4-5

June 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Medicare health plan will broaden coverage for new Alzheimer's drugs such as Eisai Co Ltd 4523.T and Biogen Inc's BIIB.O Leqembi if they gain full U.S. approval, a federal agency said on Thursday.

Currently, Medicare, the government health plan for Americans 65 and over, will only pay for Alzheimer's disease drugs approved under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's rigorous accelerated review if patients are enrolled in a clinical trial.

Broader Medicare coverage would begin on the same day the FDA grants traditional approval, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said.

Leqembi received accelerated approval from the FDA earlier this year and a decision on full approval is due by July 6.

Eli Lilly LLY.N is also developing an Alzheimer's drug that targets amyloid brain plaques, similar to Eisai and Biogen's Leqembi.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra and Leroy D'souza in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai and Shounak Dasgupta)

((Manas.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com; www.twitter.com/Manaswrites15))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.