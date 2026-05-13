This Medicare Surprise Could Send Your Monthly Premiums Soaring in 2026

Key Points

Medicare enrollees pay a standard monthly premium for Part B, while Part D premiums vary by plan.

If you have a higher income, you could get stuck with surcharges on Part B and Part D.

There are steps you can take to avoid those added costs, but it's helpful to know about them ahead of retirement.

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Healthcare is typically one of retirees' biggest costs. And this year, retirees are feeling the crunch due to the fact that Medicare costs went up.

At the start of 2026, the standard monthly Medicare Part B premium rose from $185 to $202.90. The annual deductible for Part B, meanwhile, rose from $257 to $283.

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The timing of that increase is particularly painful because Social Security benefits only got a 2.8% cost-of-living adjustment in January. Seniors enrolled in both programs have their Part B premiums paid from their Social Security benefits directly, so that increase is eroding that 2.8% raise heavily.

Plus, if you have a Part D drug plan through Medicare, your premium costs may have risen in 2026, too. But the real financial shock may not come from higher premiums and a higher Part B deductible -- it could come from surcharges due to having a higher income.

Will Medicare IRMAAs upend your finances this year?

One of the biggest financial shocks retirees might face are IRMAAs, or income-related monthly adjustment amounts. Think of IRMAAs as a penalty for having a higher retirement income. They can drive up the cost of both Part B and Part D, making your higher income go a lot less far.

IRMAAs are based on income from two years prior, and the thresholds change annually. In 2026, IRMAAs begin for singles with an income over $109,000 and couples filing jointly with an income over $218,000.

IRMAAs are also tiered, so the higher your income, the more of an extra charge you might be looking at. Part B IRMAAs this year range from $81.20 to $487. For Part D, they range from $14.50 to $91.

Now, to pay the highest possible IRMAA, you do need to have a really high income -- not just a mildly high income. But still, those extra costs could upend your financial plans if you aren't properly prepared for them.

How to avoid or reduce IRMAAs

The good news is that IRMAAs aren't necessarily permanent. If your income fluctuates, you may not have to pay them every year. And managing your finances carefully could help you avoid or minimize IRMAAs.

To that end, you may want to move funds from a traditional retirement plan into a Roth IRA before Medicare begins. Roth IRA withdrawals do not count as taxable income, and as such, they do not drive you deeper into IRMAA territory.

If you're going to do a Roth conversion, though, time it carefully. Moving a large sum of money into a Roth IRA in a single year could not only leave you with a very large tax bill, but also subject you to IRMAAs two years later.

Another strategy is to keep tabs on IRMAA thresholds and aim to keep your traditional retirement account withdrawals just below the limit. You'll need to factor in other income, too, though, like Social Security. And keep in mind that passive income you receive often counts as income nonetheless for IRMAA calculation purposes.

For example, if you have bond investments that pay you interest during the year, that interest is generally included in your taxable income, which means it could push you into IRMAA territory. This may hold true even if the bond interest you receive is tax-exempt at the federal level.

Ultimately, avoiding or reducing IRMAAs boils down to planning ahead. And unfortunately, IRMAAs aren't always completely avoidable. But even if you can't get out of them, it's important to know they exist and what income levels trigger them. That way, you can at least factor them into your retirement finances rather than let them catch you by surprise.

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