Medicare removes coverage curb on PET scans for Alzheimer's patients

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services on Friday removed a national policy that restricted coverage for a type of brain scan called PET needed by doctors to determine if patients are eligible for newly developed Alzheimer's drugs.

The new drugs include Eisai 4523.T and Biogen's BIIB.O Leqembi, and an experimental drug from Eli Lilly LLY.N known as donanemab, which work by removing a protein called beta amyloid from the brain.

(Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

