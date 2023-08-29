Medicare Price Negotiations: The Free Market Has Spoken

After forty years of making a living in various ways from financial markets, in dealing rooms and at trading desks around the world for many years and now as someone who writes on the subject, I am, as you might expect, a fan of free markets. There are times, however, when regulations are justified and can be beneficial, and there is an example of that in the news this morning.

It is considered controversial and has prompted some indignant articles and commentary. I am talking, of course, about the release of the names of the first ten drugs whose pricing can be negotiated by Medicare. The authorization to do that came from the Inflation Reduction Act, passed last year, but any actual changes to pricing won’t come into effect until 2026. Unlike some other parts of that Act, allowing the government to negotiate drug pricing is something that has broad, bipartisan support, a rare thing for any proposal in this day and age. Polls show that around 88% of Americans support the plan. That is no big surprise. It just makes sense. Why on earth, when insurers and pharmacy benefit managers are allowed to negotiate pricing, should the country’s largest insurer, the U.S. government, not be allowed to?

The industry’s argument against this is tied to their R&D spend. Pharma companies overall spent just over $100 billion on R&D last year, and there can be no doubt that the breakthroughs in therapies have been massive over the last decade or so. The argument goes that price negotiations will inevitably reduce the amount available for that research. Proponents of the change, on the other hand, would argue that while that may be the case to some extent, the disconnect between Medicare and private insurers’ ability to negotiate has simply meant that taxpayers have been overpaying for some drugs.

R&D accounts for an average of 21% of overall pharma revenue, which means that 79% of that overpayment has gone to places other than R&D. Maybe the drug companies can make savings in those other places rather than in research to allow for the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) paying them a little less, starting with direct to consumer marketing, the TV ads etc. for drugs with which we all familiar. Of the ten drugs named by the CMS this morning, anyone who watches TV will know the names of at least seven, even though they probably don’t suffer from the disease they are for.

Part of the problem here is that pricing in pharma is, seemingly deliberately, opaque. Hardly anybody pays the actual list price, with individual deals on price and, more obscurely, rebates being made with payers and the aforementioned pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs). Medicare has, until now, benefited from some of the price concessions given to PBMs, but inserting another layer of rent-seeking companies between the manufacturers and the government agencies that pay for their drugs makes very little sense to me.

The Medicare carve out when it comes to negotiating pricing is an anachronistic result of some very successful industry lobbying in the past and, while change will always produce controversy, this is an instance when the change is simply moving to a much more logical position. As I said, I am essentially a free market person, but that also meant that I listen to the market when it comes to the impact of any news. Interestingly, the stocks of companies whose products were named this morning that are publicly traded are all trading higher this morning as I write, and most of them are up significantly since the Inflation Reduction Act was passed.

As far as the market is concerned, this is clearly a nothingburger, and if you are truly a free market person, that is the thing on which you should be focused, not the arguments against it coming from the industry. Money has spoken and has said in no uncertain terms that allowing the government to directly negotiate pricing won’t hurt the long-term prospects of the companies involved. That is good enough for me, so transitioning to a more logical situation pricing and negotiation structure is something that is hard to oppose.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.