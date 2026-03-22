Medicare Premiums Just Crossed $200 a Month for the First Time and Retirees Are Furious

Key Points

Standard Medicare Part B premiums jumped 9.7% in 2026 to $202. 90.

Retirees are also paying more for Medicare deductibles and Part A coinsurance.

These higher Medicare costs are wiping out much of retirees' Social Security COLAs.

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American seniors are experiencing sticker shock in 2026. And it's not just with the price of gasoline and groceries. Standard Medicare Part B monthly premiums crossed $200 for the first time this year, and some retirees are furious.

Shannon Benton, Executive Director of The Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy organization for seniors, said, "Medicare Part B premiums consistently overtaking Social Security COLAs degrades American seniors' quality of life over time. Our members constantly tell us that they feel like their benefits aren't keeping up, and this is a great example of that experience in action."

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However, the problem goes beyond higher Part B premiums.

Paying a premium beyond the premium

Standard Medicare Part B premiums jumped 9.7% year over year in 2026 to $202.90 per month. Some retirees' Part B premiums are even higher. Beneficiaries who are single filers with modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of more than $109,000 and those filing joint tax returns with MAGI of more than $218,000 must pay monthly premiums of at least $284.10. The highest earners can pay premiums of up to $689.90.

But Medicare beneficiaries are also paying a premium beyond this higher premium. Annual Part B deductibles rose from $257 to $283.

While Medicare Part B covers doctor visits and outpatient services, Part A covers hospital visits. There are no monthly Part A premiums for most retirees. However, other Part A costs have also risen significantly. The Part A deductible (which isn't an annual deductible but applies per hospital stay) soared from $1,676 last year to $1,736 in 2026. Daily coinsurance for days 61 through 90 of a hospital stay increased from $419 to $434.

The Social Security COLA mirage

The big problem for retirees is that these higher Medicare costs are wiping out much of their Social Security COLA. Medicare Part B premiums increased by $17.90 this year, nearly one-third of the average Social Security benefit increase resulting from the COLA of $56.

Medicare Part B premiums are deducted from Social Security benefits for most retirees. Medicare is eating up the "raise" that many hoped to see before any of the money reaches their bank accounts. This leaves retirees with less money to pay for rising prices for gas, groceries, and other items.

The reality is that healthcare costs in retirement continue to outpace overall inflation. Unfortunately, the way Social Security COLAs are calculated doesn't address this issue very well. TSCL's Benton argues, "It is imperative for Congress to act to stop this trend of Medicare costs, and healthcare costs in general, rising faster than inflation in the broader economy."

Until Congress and the White House take action, retirees should probably brace themselves for more sticker shock in the future.

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