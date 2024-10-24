Medicare paid insurers approx $4.2B for home diagnoses, WSJ reports

Private Medicare insurers received approximately $4.2B in extra federal payments in 2023 for diagnoses made during home visits the company initiated, even though they led to no treatment, Christopher Weaver and Anna Wilde Mathews of The Wall Street Journal report, citing a new inspector general’s report. The extra payments were triggered by the diagnoses documented based on the visits, including potentially inaccurate ones, for which patients received no extra medical care. According to the Office of Inspector General for the Department of Health and Human Services, each visit was worth on average $1,869 to insurers. Companies within the space include UnitedHealth (UNH), CIGNA (CI), Humana (HUM), Elevance Health (ELV), Centene (CNC), and Molina (MOH).

