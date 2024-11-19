Medicare Open Enrollment Is Winding Down: 3 Moves to Make Before Dec. 7

The Medicare plan you sign up for each year will determine what benefits you're entitled to and what sort of costs you'll be looking at. And right now, you have an opportunity to put a new Medicare plan in place for 2025 during the program's fall open enrollment period.

Although Medicare open enrollment kicked off more than a month ago, there are still a few weeks left to make changes to your coverage for 2025. But since that window closes on Dec. 7, you also don't want to wait too much longer to come to a decision. With that in mind, here are a few key moves to make in the coming weeks.

1. Read your current plan's notice of change thoroughly

You may be sitting out Medicare open enrollment this year because you intend to stick with the coverage you already have. That's not necessarily a poor choice. But are you positive you're up to date on all of the changes that are coming to your existing plan in 2025?

Before you decide for sure that you won't be switching Medicare plans in the new year, read your current plan's notice of change carefully. Even a seemingly minor change, like a specific provider moving out of network, has the potential to affect the coverage you receive or the costs you incur.

2. Assess recent changes to your health

It may be that your current Medicare plan isn't changing at all in 2025. But that doesn't mean your needs haven't changed.

Jot down the medications you take, including their dosages, so you have a comprehensive list. Then, make a list of your primary health conditions and concerns.

Having that information written down in front of you should make it easier to explore different plan choices for 2025. And it should also help you decide whether to keep your existing plan versus dump it -- regardless of whether it's changing or not.

3. Make sure you fully understand your new plan's rules and benefits

If you started exploring your Medicare coverage options earlier on during open enrollment, then at this point, you be ready to sign up for 2025. But before you commit to a new plan, make sure you completely understand how it works.

For a Part D plan, make sure you know what premiums you're looking at and what your copays entail for the specific medications you take. For Medicare Advantage, see if you plan charges a premium beyond the cost of Part B. And then review your coverage to see what supplemental benefits are included and what different services might cost you. Also see which providers are in-network so you're not left scrambling to find care.

Although there's not much time left to make changes to your Medicare coverage for 2025, that window hasn't closed completely. But make sure to check these items off of your list by Dec. 7 so you don't end up with healthcare coverage that doesn't serve your needs as well as it could in the new year.

