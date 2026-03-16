Medicare Is Making a Major Change to Expand Coverage as Early as April

Key Points

Many retirees rely on Medicare to provide them with health insurance coverage.

A big change could be coming to Medicare as early as next month.

Dr. Mehmet Oz was optimistic about the impact of the change to the rules surrounding Medicare coverage.

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Close to 70 million seniors are covered by Medicare across the United States, according to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS). Those covered seniors may soon find themselves enjoying new benefits starting as early as April. That's because Medicare has been moving toward expanding coverage for a popular class of medications.

Here's what seniors could potentially become eligible to take advantage of as soon as next month.

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Medicare retirees may soon have broader coverage

The coverage change in Medicare may occur as a result of an executive order issued by President Donald Trump on Dec. 18, 2025. The president ordered that the federal government change the way marijuana is classified under the law, and provide broader access to some cannabis products.

The goal is to relax the rules surrounding cannabis in several important ways, including:

Moving it from a Schedule I drug to Schedule III, a tier of medications with a lower potential for abuse. This will open the door to cannabis being legally prescribed by more doctors and included in more research.

Creating a pilot program to allow Medicare to cover physician-recommended products, including cannabidiol (CBD), for the first time. This test program would be run by the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Innovation, and participants would be allowed $500 per year in coverage of CBD and hemp products. It's expected to last around five to 10 years.

The pilot demonstration will "allow millions of Americans on Medicare to become eligible to receive CBD as early as April," said CMS administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, when the executive order was announced at a White House ceremony.

Retirees could benefit when the coverage rules surrounding CBD products change

Oz was optimistic about the impact of the change to the rules surrounding Medicare coverage, saying, "If you can hear my voice and you're over 65, you should pay attention to this executive order because it's going to touch your life."

And it won't just be retirees with traditional Medicare who are affected. Oz explained that some Medicare Advantage insurance providers were also considering offering CBD coverage. Those providers insure an estimated 34 million seniors whose coverage could expand if the rule change happens.

Many seniors rely on CBD to treat everything from chronic pain to cancer. If the rules change and their products are covered beginning in April, they won't have to pull money from their retirement plans to pay for that treatment. They can leave more of their funds in their 401(k)s, while Medicare pays for the services they need.

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