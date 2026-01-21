Medicare Just Dealt Enrollees a Huge Blow in 2026

Key Points

Many seniors have trouble physically getting to the doctor.

For years, Medicare allowed enrollees to access care via telehealth.

That option is going away for many services starting Jan. 31, leaving many seniors in the lurch.

Many people find that they need to see the doctor more as they age. You might need added monitoring for a chronic condition or to get ahead of issues that may be brewing.

If you're on Medicare, you may be eligible to have the health services you need covered, leaving you to pay just your premiums, deductibles, and coinsurance. But Medicare enrollees are losing a huge benefit later this month. And it's important to prepare accordingly.

Medicare takes away a major perk

Many seniors have trouble getting to doctor appointments. It may be that you don't have a car or aren't so comfortable driving one anymore. Or, it may be that you physically struggle to get around, and that accessing care from the comfort of home is easier on you.

For many years, Medicare allowed enrollees to access telehealth services for a wide range of medical conditions. But come Jan. 31, that option is going away for many services. This means you may have to get used to making in-person appointments -- and find a way to get there.

Now the one exception is behavioral and mental health services. Medicare plans to continue allowing seniors to get these services from home. But it pays to see how this change will impact your access to care so you don't fall behind on key appointments with your providers.

You should also know that Medicare Advantage plans may offer more telehealth services come Jan. 31, so it could pay to make a switch to one of these plans in the future if accessing care remotely is important to you.

