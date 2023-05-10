Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Healthcare, health insurance and Medicare are hot topics and controversial topics at times too. Developments in this sector naturally impact our well-being and they also have a major effect on the economy and political circles.

Some early signs of how Medicare will handle drug price negotiations: Officials plan to announce the initial group of drugs later this year, the first 10 of 140 drugs for which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will be able to negotiate the price by 2033.

This will give manufacturers time to prepare for talks, which will start for Medicare Part D drugs in 2026 and 2027.

Among the factors that CMS will consider in valuing a drug:

Clinical benefits

The net price of alternatives

Research costs

Revenue

Patent protections and

Federal funding

The industry is warning about lower investment in certain kinds of drugs, namely small-molecule drugs, which are exempt from negotiations for seven years after approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vs. 11 years for large-molecule drugs or biologics. Small-molecule drugs are manufactured via chemical synthesis and include things like aspirin and other “medicine cabinet” pharmaceuticals.