Medicare Drug Price Negotiations Latest: Kiplinger Economic Forecasts

Healthcare, health insurance and Medicare are hot topics and controversial topics at times too. Developments in this sector naturally impact our well-being and they also have a major effect on the economy and political circles.
To help you understand what is going on and what we expect to happen in the future, our highly-experienced Kiplinger Letter team will keep you abreast of the latest developments and forecasts (Get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter or subscribe). You'll get all the latest news first by subscribing, but we will publish many (but not all) of the forecasts a few days afterward online. Here’s the latest...
Some early signs of how Medicare will handle drug price negotiations: Officials plan to announce the initial group of drugs later this year, the first 10 of 140 drugs for which the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will be able to negotiate the price by 2033.
This will give manufacturers time to prepare for talks, which will start for Medicare Part D drugs in 2026 and 2027.
Among the factors that CMS will consider in valuing a drug:
- Clinical benefits
- The net price of alternatives
- Research costs
- Revenue
- Patent protections and
- Federal funding
The industry is warning about lower investment in certain kinds of drugs, namely small-molecule drugs, which are exempt from negotiations for seven years after approval by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) vs. 11 years for large-molecule drugs or biologics. Small-molecule drugs are manufactured via chemical synthesis and include things like aspirin and other “medicine cabinet” pharmaceuticals.
This forecast first appeared in The Kiplinger Letter. Since 1925, the Letter has helped millions of business executives and investors profit by providing reliable forecasts on business and the economy, as well as what to expect from Washington. Subscribe or get a free issue of The Kiplinger Letter.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.