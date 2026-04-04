Medicare Costs Are Climbing Faster Than You Think: What Retirees Need to Know Now

Key Points

Medicare costs tend to rise from year to year.

In 2026, they're up substantially.

It's important to plan for Medicare costs so your retirement budget isn't thrown for a loop.

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It shouldn't really come as a surprise that healthcare might be one of your biggest expenses in retirement. But you may be shocked at how expensive it is to get covered by Medicare.

In 2026, a number of key Medicare expenses rose quite substantially. Here are some of the costs you may be looking at if you're retiring this year and enrolling in Medicare -- and how to plan for them.

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Medicare costs are up broadly

There are many costs associated with Medicare coverage, from premiums to deductibles to coinsurance. And pretty much all of these costs are higher this year for Part A, which covers hospital care, and Part B, which covers outpatient care.

While most Medicare enrollees do not have to pay a premium for Part A, there's an inpatient deductible that has to be paid when you're admitted to the hospital. Last year, it was $1,676. This year, it's $1,736.

If your hospital stay extends beyond 60 days, you'll then face a daily coinsurance bill. Last year, that daily rate was $419. This year, it's $434.

Moving on to Medicare Part B, there's a standard monthly premium the program charges. Last year, it was $185. This year, it's $202.90. Medicare Part B's annual deductible also rose from $257 in 2025 to $283 in 2026.

Of course, these cost increases are limited to Medicare Parts A and B. Some enrollees may have seen their premiums, deductibles, or copays rise for their Part D or Medicare Advantage plans, too.

The takeaway, though, is that Medicare costs can rise substantially from one year to the next. So it's important to be prepared.

How to manage your Medicare costs in retirement

If the idea of covering these and other Medicare costs in retirement seems overwhelming, rest assured that there are steps you can take to make them far more manageable.

First, if you're planning to stick with original Medicare, as opposed to a Medicare Advantage plan, you can buy supplemental insurance, or Medigap, early on. Medigap typically covers costs like hospital deductibles, coinsurance, and more, easing that burden.

And yes, you'll have to pay premiums for a Medigap plan. But the cost of those premiums might pale in comparison to what you might pay for an extended hospital stay.

Next, if you're still working and have money in a health savings account (HSA), aim to reserve it for retirement. You can use your HSA to cover a number of out-of-pocket costs associated with Medicare.

Also, understanding your plan's rules could help you avoid surprise expenses. And shopping around for new Medicare coverage each year during open enrollment could help ensure that you continuously have the most cost-effective Part D or Advantage plan.

Medicare will likely play an important role in your retirement, so it's important to know what costs you're dealing with. It's also important to recognize that Medicare costs are likely to keep rising from year to year. The more proactive you are in understanding and planning for those expenses, the better positioned you'll be to protect both your health and your finances.

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