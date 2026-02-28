Medicare Beneficiaries on These 10 Medications Could Save a Ton in 2026

Key Points

Medicare has negotiated prices on 10 popular prescription drugs this year.

Savings range from 38% to 79% on these drugs.

There's an annual out-of-pocket maximum of $2,100 on prescription drug costs in 2026.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Even with a Medicare Part D plan, prescription drug costs can take a toll on seniors' finances, especially those living on a fixed income. Fortunately for some, the government has negotiated prices on 10 popular prescription drugs for 2026.

Here's a closer look at which drugs are covered and how much you could save on these medications this year.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

The 10 negotiated Medicare drugs for 2026

The following table breaks down the 10 drugs the government negotiated prices on, the agreed-upon price for a 30-day supply, and the discount percentage.

Drug Name Price for a 30-Day Supply in 2026 Discount Januvia $113.00 79% Fiasp; Fiasp FlexTouch; Fiasp PenFill; NovoLog; NovoLog FlexPen; NovoLog PenFill $119.00 76% Farxiga $178.50 68% Enbrel $2,355.00 67% Jardiance $197.00 66% Stelara $4,695.00 66% Xarelto $197.00 62% Eliquis $231.00 56% Entresto $295.00 53% Imbruvica $9,319.00 38%

It's also worth noting that there's a $2,100 out-of-pocket maximum for all Part D beneficiaries. So you won't pay more than this for your prescription medications.

Keep this in mind as you're mapping out your retirement healthcare budget for the remainder of 2026. If you have any questions about what your plan covers or how much you could pay, contact your Part D plan provider. They should be able to provide you with accurate pricing information.

These prices may go up slightly in future years due to inflation. Be sure to keep an eye out for this as you plan for 2027 and beyond.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.