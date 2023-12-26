Medicare Advantage: Kroger Teams Up With Soda Health

The list of groceries, pharmacies and others entering the Medicare Advantage space or adding to their existing offerings continues to grow as Kroger adds another plan.
Kroger announced a partnership with healthcare technology company Soda Health earlier this month to offer participating Medicare Advantage, Medicaid and employer benefits program enrollees pharmacy benefits, nutrition services and more at Kroger pharmacies.
Earlier this year, Kroger and Select Health announced a plan to launch Medicare Advantage plans in select regions of the country starting in January 2024.
Other recently announced Medicare Advantage partnerships include:
- Healthcare tech firm Alignment Healthcare's plan to offer Instacart as a benefit of certain Medicare Advantage plans in 13 counties across California and Nevada, pending regulatory approval, in 2024. Members with a qualifying chronic condition who enroll in one of the new plans will have access to $50 to $100 in quarterly grocery allowances through Instacart, a complimentary Instacart+ membership with free delivery on all orders over $35, and a curated Alignment Health Virtual Storefront on Instacart for members to shop Alignment’s recommended items.
- Walgreens and Alignment Healthcare teamed up to offer zero-premium Medicare Advantage plans in 10 counties across Arizona, California, Florida and Texas, also next year and pending regulatory approval. The plan will offer comprehensive medical and prescription drug coverage, including a zero-dollar co-pay on more than 10,000 prescription drugs and members will receive access to Alignment’s 24/7 on-demand concierge.
- Supermarket operator Meijer launched an Medicare Advantage plan through Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in early October with benefits that include a zero-dollar monthly premium, as well as zero-dollar annual deductible, primary care visits and copays on many generic prescription drugs. It also provides a $660 in-store allowance that can be used to purchase wellness-related items such as vitamins and bandages, Meijer said.
- Humana partnered with USAA Life Insurance earlier this year to offer another co-branded plan. The companies said their plan is designed for veterans and complements healthcare benefits received through Veterans Affairs. The plan is available for anyone eligible for Medicare in eight states, however, the companies said.
Medicare.gov offers guidance on plans
Medicare pays private companies that it approves to offer Medicare benefits under Medicare Advantage plans, also referred to as “Part C.”
For details on the types of plans available in your area, visit Medicare.gov or call 1-800-MEDICARE (1-800-633-4227). TTY users should call 1-877-486-2048.
