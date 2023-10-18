Medicare Advantage 2024 Plans Dip in Ratings

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ’ (CMS) annual ratings of Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription drug (MA-PD) plans dipped again, to an overall average of 4.04 stars for 2024 plans, the lowest rating since 2021 when the overall average was 4.06 stars.

The agency’s ratings system — based on a one-to-five scale with one star representing poor performance and five the highest — measures the quality of health and drug services that enrollees receive through their MA-PD plans. Plans in 2023 earned a 4.14 average star rating, and those for 2022 rated 4.37 stars.

The system is meant to help people compare plans and make informed decisions for their healthcare needs, CMS said.

The ratings were announced just before the kick off of Medicare’s open enrollment period that runs from October 15 to December 7, with coverage changes becoming effective on January 1, 2024. Medicare has several parts , and MA is the umbrella term for plans offered by private insurers regulated by Medicare to replace parts B and D.

The CMS said that roughly 42% of MA-PD plans, or 229 contracts, offered for 2024 earned four stars or higher. When factoring in enrollment, about 74% of MA-PD enrollees have 2024 contracts with plans that score at least four stars, it added.

Ratings system breakdown

CMS breaks down plans by a variety of categories, including for-profit and not-for-profit contracts as well as sections such as Part C that measures, for example, breast cancer screening.

An appendix lists MA-PD contracts by plan provider with their performance ratings.

“CMS encourages people with Medicare to review their coverage options," Chiquita Brooks-LaSure, CMS administrator, said in a statement. During Medicare open enrollment, "many people with Medicare can expect to see improved benefits and lower prescription drug costs because of the historic Inflation Reduction Act,” she said.

Medicare offers a helpline

People can find help in comparing plans by using the Medicare Plan Finder tool on Medicare.gov . They can also call the agency’s 24-hour helpline at 1-800-MEDICARE for more information.

