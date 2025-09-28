Medical Vacations Can Cut Healthcare Costs by Nearly 80% — When Experts Recommend

Medical vacations may be more common than you think. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, millions of United States residents travel internationally for medical care each year. The CDC noted medical tourism is a worldwide, multibillion-dollar market that’s growing.

Here’s a look at what some Reddit users shared about their own medical vacation experiences, along with perspectives from a couple of financial experts. Keep in mind that airfare and other travel costs may significantly impact the amount of savings experienced during these vacations.

Reddit Users Share Their Stories

According to Reddit user u/prajwas2004, they paid $5,300 for one dental implant in California (and the x-ray was extra). They then went to India and had five implants done at $650 each, including x-rays — that’s a nearly 80% savings per implant.

In a similar post, user u/drtdraws said they went to someone in Tijuana and paid just $500 for a crown, compared to $5,000 in the U.S.

For their experience, user u/chix0rgirl said, “I always talk about how I got a wisdom tooth out in Taiwan for $49.18 with no insurance coverage.”

User u/niconiconiitr said they’re from Turkey and went to a dentist. “In total, I paid $45 for an x-ray and clearing tartar from my teeth,” they noted.

Financial Experts Weigh In

Marguerita Cheng, CFP and CEO of Blue Ocean Global Wealth, knows how medical vacations can save a family money. Her husband is from Indonesia and she said he’s received exceptional care from dentists in Bali for much less than he’d pay in the U.S.

“With the right research, you can find safe and trusted care overseas, and even after you factor in flights and hotels, the savings can be incredible,” said Taylor Kovar, CFP and CEO of 11 Financial. “For a lot of families, it’s the difference between putting off care for years or finally being able to move forward. And the bonus is, you might get to enjoy a little travel while you’re at it.”

