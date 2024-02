Feb 5 (Reuters) - Medical test maker Invitae NVTA.N is preparing to file for bankruptcy within weeks, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, according to people familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Pratik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

