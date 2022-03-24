Medical tech firm IBA says operations not materially affected by Ukraine conflict

Adds details

March 24 (Reuters) - The main operations of Belgian medical technology company Ion Beam Applications IBAB.BR have not been materially affected by the conflict in Ukraine, the firm said in an earnings statement on Thursday.

The company, which makes machines that treat cancer using proton beams, said the early stage of the conflict meant definitive conclusions could not be made.

"We do not see any major impact of the ongoing conflict on our business at this stage," said Chief Executive Olivier Legrain.

"However, given rising inflation, global supply chain disruptions and increasing costs of doing business, this may change and we continue to monitor the situation closely."

IBA had in February signed a 40 million euro ($43.94 million) contract with Russia's SOGAZ Insurance to install its ProteusONE proton therapy unit in Saint Petersburg, and its centre in Dimitrovgrad began treating patients in late 2019.

The firm posted stable annual revenue but its net profit dropped 88% at 3.9 million euros ($4.3 million).

($1 = 0.9112 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Sorgho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

