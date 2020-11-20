BioTech
SHC

Medical sterilization firm Sotera Health shares jump 17% in debut

Contributor
Ambar Warrick Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS WHITE

Shares of Sotera Health Co, a medical sterilization firm backed by Warburg Pincus and GTCR, surged 17% in their debut on Friday, after the company raised about $1.1 billion in its initial public offering.

Adds details on IPO, background

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Sotera Health Co SHC.O, a medical sterilization firm backed by Warburg Pincus and GTCR, surged 17% in their debut on Friday, after the company raised about $1.1 billion in its initial public offering.

The firm's shares opened at $27, valuing it at about $7.5 billion. Sotera had priced its IPO at $23 per share.

Reuters in October had reported that private equity majors Warburg Pincus and GTCR were readying an IPO of Sotera, which could value the firm at more than $5 billion.

Maravai LifeSciences MRVI.O, which is also backed by GTCR, also made its debut on the Nasdaq on Friday and its shares jumped more than 18%.

For the nine months ended Sept. 30, Sotera recorded revenue of $601.3 million compared with $584.8 million a year earlier. However, net income attributable to the company fell about 28% to $5.1 million.

J.P. Morgan, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, Barclays, Citigroup and RBC Capital Markets were the lead underwriters for the offering.

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Ambar.Warrick@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6182-2837; Reuters Messaging: ambar.warrick.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: @AmbarWarrick))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SHC MRVI

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular