Medical Properties Trust Unusual Options Activity For November 19

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Medical Properties Trust.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 6% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $1,537,381, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $204,471.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $0.5 to $7.0 for Medical Properties Trust over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Medical Properties Trust's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Medical Properties Trust's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $0.5 to $7.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $7.00 $320.0K 4.3K 1.4K MPW PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $1.59 $1.34 $1.45 $5.50 $290.0K 13.5K 2.3K MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $7.00 $224.9K 4.3K 5.9K MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $7.00 $160.0K 4.3K 4.8K MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $3.2 $3.15 $3.2 $7.00 $160.0K 4.3K 4.3K

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Medical Properties Trust, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Medical Properties Trust With a trading volume of 6,182,287, the price of MPW is up by 1.43%, reaching $4.27. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 92 days from now.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Medical Properties Trust options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

