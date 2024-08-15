Medical Properties Trust Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MPW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Medical Properties Trust.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 37% bullish and 62%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $447,423, and 3 are calls, for a total amount of $156,200.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $4.5 to $10.0 for Medical Properties Trust over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medical Properties Trust's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medical Properties Trust's whale activity within a strike price range from $4.5 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $10.00 $104.0K 237.5K 400 MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $5.2 $5.1 $5.2 $10.00 $104.0K 237.5K 200 MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $0.41 $0.38 $0.41 $4.50 $102.5K 17.5K 2.6K MPW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $0.8 $0.76 $0.8 $5.00 $80.0K 41.7K 13 MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.15 $5.3 $10.00 $79.5K 439 250

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Medical Properties Trust, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Medical Properties Trust's Current Market Status With a volume of 8,501,826, the price of MPW is up 6.41% at $4.98. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 70 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Medical Properties Trust, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.