US Markets

Medical Properties Trust to buy 30 UK hospital facilities for 1.5 bln pounds

Contributor
Bharath Manjesh Reuters
Published

Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPT) said on Monday it agreed to buy 30 acute care hospital facilities in the UK for about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion).

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Medical Properties Trust Inc (MPT) MPW.N said on Monday it agreed to buy 30 acute care hospital facilities in the UK for about 1.5 billion pounds ($1.94 billion).

The facilities are leased to affiliates of BMI Healthcare, a private operator of acute hospitals in the UK, healthcare-based real estate investment trust MPT said in a statement.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2020.

In a related transaction, affiliates of Circle Health, another U.K.-based hospital operator, will buy BMI.

($1 = 0.7728 pounds)

(Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 8400;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular