Medical Properties Trust Swings To Profit In Q4; Shares Up 3.5%

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPT) reported Thursday net income attributable to stockholders for the fourth quarter of $17.31 million or $0.03 per share, compared to a net loss of $412.85 million or $0.69 per share prior-year quarter.

Funds from operations or FFO for the quarter were $0.19 per share, compared to negative FFO of $0.06 per share last year. Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $106.60 million or $0.18 per share, compared to $107.69 million or $0.18 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $270.34 million from $231.84 million in the same quarter last year.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, MPT is trading on the NYSE at $5.56, up $0.19 or 3.54 percent.

