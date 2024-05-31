Medical Properties Trust at Risk: Steward’s Bankruptcy Poses Significant Financial Threat to 18.5% of Assets

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) has disclosed a new risk, in the Accounting & Financial Operations category.

Medical Properties Trust faces significant financial jeopardy following Steward’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Entangled in Steward’s financial distress, Medical Properties Trust has substantial exposure through master leases, loans, and equity investments totaling approximately 18.5% of its assets. The inability to collect pre-bankruptcy debts and the potential rejection of master leases by the bankruptcy trustee may lead to considerable losses, further impairing the company’s financial standing. Moreover, the stringent regulatory environment complicates the process of finding replacement tenants for the facilities, exacerbating the risk to Medical Properties Trust’s operational results and financial condition.

Overall, Wall Street has a Hold consensus rating on MPW stock based on 1 Buy, 2 Sells and 4 Holds.

