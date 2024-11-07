News & Insights

Stocks

Medical Properties Trust reports Q3 normalized FFO 16c, consensus 20c

November 07, 2024 — 09:20 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $225.83M, consensus $247.23M. Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Across our highly diversified, global portfolio, we are excited by the positive trends we continue to see in utilization, acuity mix, and reimbursements. Further, as a result of our recent global settlement and our team’s tireless efforts, we successfully re-tenanted 17 Steward hospitals across five states to ensure continuity of patient care and recover our annual cash flows associated with these properties. With Steward’s removal from our portfolio, we look forward to demonstrating the strength and resilience of our diversified portfolio of hospital real estate and the importance of our business model to an industry in desperate need for more capital solutions.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on MPW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MPW

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.