Medical Properties Trust reports Q3 normalized FFO 16c, consensus 20c

Reports Q3 revenue $225.83M, consensus $247.23M. Edward K. Aldag, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Across our highly diversified, global portfolio, we are excited by the positive trends we continue to see in utilization, acuity mix, and reimbursements. Further, as a result of our recent global settlement and our team’s tireless efforts, we successfully re-tenanted 17 Steward hospitals across five states to ensure continuity of patient care and recover our annual cash flows associated with these properties. With Steward’s removal from our portfolio, we look forward to demonstrating the strength and resilience of our diversified portfolio of hospital real estate and the importance of our business model to an industry in desperate need for more capital solutions.”

