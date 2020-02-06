Markets
Medical Properties Trust Q4 Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of $0.26 compared to $0.21, a year ago. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.23 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Normalized funds from operations per share was $0.35, compared to $0.31, last year.

Fourth-quarter total revenues were $256.44 million compared to $180.58 million, a year ago. Analysts expected revenue of $263.22 million for the quarter.

The company reaffirmed an annual run rate of $1.24 to $1.27 per share for net income and $1.65 to $1.68 per share for normalized funds from operations.

