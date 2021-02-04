Medical Properties Trust Q4 Normalized Funds From Operations Rises

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.20 per share, compared to $0.26, last year. NFFO was $0.41 per share, compared to $0.35 per share, a year ago.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues increased year-on-year to $333.81 million from $256.44 million. Analysts expected revenue of $330.71 million, for the quarter.

