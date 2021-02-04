Markets
MPW

Medical Properties Trust Q4 Normalized Funds From Operations Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported fourth quarter earnings per share of $0.20 per share, compared to $0.26, last year. NFFO was $0.41 per share, compared to $0.35 per share, a year ago.

On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.27, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter total revenues increased year-on-year to $333.81 million from $256.44 million. Analysts expected revenue of $330.71 million, for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPW

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More