Medical Properties Trust Q4 Net Loss Sharply Widens

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Wednesday a fourth-quarter net loss attributable to stockholders of $663.94 million or $1.11 per share, sharply wider than $140.47 million or $0.24 per share prior-year quarter.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $218.03 million or $0.36 per share, compared to $258.12 million or $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter were a negative $122 million, compared to $380.49 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $311.11 million for the quarter.

Due to uncertainty regarding its hospitals leased to Steward and the timing of liquidity transactions, the Company is not providing an estimate of full-year 2024 net income or normalized funds from operations.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.