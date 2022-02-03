Medical Properties Trust Q4 Net Income Rises

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported fourth quarter net income of $207 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $110 million or $0.20 per share, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NFFO was $279 million or $0.47 per share, compared to $220 million or $0.41 per share, last year.

Total revenues increased to $409.33 million from $333.81 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $401.27 million in revenue.

The company expects an annual run-rate of $1.16 to $1.20 per share for net income and $1.81 to $1.85 per share for NFFO.

