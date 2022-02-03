Markets
MPW

Medical Properties Trust Q4 Net Income Rises

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported fourth quarter net income of $207 million or $0.34 per share, compared to $110 million or $0.20 per share, a year ago. On average, nine analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.31, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

NFFO was $279 million or $0.47 per share, compared to $220 million or $0.41 per share, last year.

Total revenues increased to $409.33 million from $333.81 million, prior year. Analysts on average had estimated $401.27 million in revenue.

The company expects an annual run-rate of $1.16 to $1.20 per share for net income and $1.81 to $1.85 per share for NFFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MPW

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular