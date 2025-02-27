Medical Properties Trust Q4 24 Earnings Conference Call At 11:00 AM ET

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust (MPW) will host a conference call at 11:00 AM ET on February 27, 2025, to discuss Q4 24 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to https://www.medicalpropertiestrust.com/webcasts-and-presentations

To listen to the call, dial 877-883-0383 (US) or 412-902-6506 (International), Passcode is 9974897.

For a replay call, dial 877-344-7529 (US) or 412-317-0088 (International), Passcode 1210933.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.