Medical Properties Trust Q3 Results Top Estimates; Boosts Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Thursday that third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders increased to $171.14 million or $0.29 per share from $131.11 million or $0.25 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $262.84 million or $0.44 per share, compared to $220.67 million or $0.41 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted funds from operations were $0.34 per share, compared to $0.31 per share last year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $390.78 million from $329.46 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $387.24 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Medical Properties Trust now projects an annual run-rate of $1.16 to $1.20 per share for net income and $1.81 to $1.85 per share for NFFO.

Previously, the company expected annual run-rate of $1.14 to $1.18 per share for net income and $1.72 to $1.76 per share for NFFO.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.