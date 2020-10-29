Markets
Medical Properties Trust Q3 Profit Rises, But Misses View; Revenues Beat

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) a real estate investment trust that develops net-leased hospital facilities, reported that its third-quarter net income attributable to stockholders rose to $131.11 million or $0.25 per share from $89.79 million or $0.20 per share last year.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $220.67 million or $0.41 per share, compared to $147.50 million or $0.33 per share a year ago.

Total revenues for the quarter grew to $329.46 million from $224.76 million last year.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter on revenues of $315.27 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Looking ahead, Medical Properties Trust continues to expect an annual run-rate of $1.09 to $1.12 per share for net income and $1.68 to $1.71 per share for NFFO.

