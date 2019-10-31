Medical Properties Trust Q3 Profit Misses Estimates - Quick Facts

Markets
(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported normalized funds from operations per share of $0.33 in the third quarter, compared to $0.35, prior year. Earnings per share was $0.20 compared to $2.00, last year. On average, seven analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.21, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenues increased to $224.76 million from $197.0 million, prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $220.41 million for the quarter.

The company expects an annual run-rate of $1.10 to $1.12 per share for net income and $1.56 to $1.58 per share for NFFO based on year-to-date transactions in 2019. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $0.85.

