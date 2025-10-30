Medical Properties Trust Q3 NFFO Declines

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported normalized funds from operation for the third quarter of $77 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $94 million or $0.16 per share, a year ago. Net loss for the third quarter was $78 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $801 million or $1.34 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Third quarter total revenues increased to $237.52 million from $225.83 million, last year.

The company also announced that its board has authorized a program to strategically repurchase up to $150 million of its common stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.