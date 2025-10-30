Markets
Medical Properties Trust Q3 NFFO Declines

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported normalized funds from operation for the third quarter of $77 million or $0.13 per share, compared to $94 million or $0.16 per share, a year ago. Net loss for the third quarter was $78 million or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $801 million or $1.34 per share. Analysts on average expected the company to report profit per share of $0.02, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Third quarter total revenues increased to $237.52 million from $225.83 million, last year.

The company also announced that its board has authorized a program to strategically repurchase up to $150 million of its common stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust are up 4% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

