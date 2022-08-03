Markets
Medical Properties Trust Q2 Results Top Estimates; Maintains FY22 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Wednesday that second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders increased to $189.60 million or $0.22 per share from $114.57 million or $0.19 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $274.70 million or $0.46 per share, compared to $250.55 million or $0.43 per share in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted funds from operations were $0.36 per share, compared to $0.34 per share last year.

On average, eight analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter increased to $400.23 million from $381.79 million in the same quarter last year. Total adjusted revenues were $449.17 million. Analysts expected revenue of $400.80 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Medical Properties Trust continues to project net income in the range of $1.88 to $1.92 per share and NFFO in the range of $1.78 to $1.82 per share. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.79 per share for the year.

