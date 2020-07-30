Markets
Medical Properties Trust Q2 Results Miss Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to stockholders rose to $109.47 million or $0.21 per share from $79.44 million or $0.20 per share last year.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $199.6 million or $0.38 per share, compared to $120.9 million or $0.31 per share a year ago.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly total revenues were $291.84 million, up from $192.55 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $312.07 million for the quarter.

Looking ahead, Medical Properties Trust said it expects an annual run-rate of $1.09 to $1.12 per share for net income and $1.68 to $1.71 per share for NFFO.

