Medical Properties Trust Q2 Net Loss Sharply Widens, Revenues Down

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Thursday that second-quarter Funds from operations or FFO was loss of $89.55 million or $0.15 per share, compared to last year's profit of $339.57 million or $0.57 per share.

Normalized Funds from Operations or NFFO was $139.37 million or $0.23 per share, compared to $285.31 million or $0.48 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net loss attributable to MPT common stockholders sharply widened to $320.64 million or $0.54 per share from $42.04 million or $0.07 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $266.56 million from last year's $337.40 million.

Analysts on average expected the company to report earnings of $0.06 per share on revenues of $249.22 million, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

