Medical Properties Trust Q2 Earnings Summary

Below are the earnings highlights for Medical Properties Trust (MPW):

Earnings: -$98.36 million in Q2 vs. -$320.64 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.16 in Q2 vs. -$0.54 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Medical Properties Trust reported adjusted earnings of $81.36 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Revenue: $240.36 million in Q2 vs. $266.56 million in the same period last year.

