Medical Properties Trust Q1 Profit Rises; But Revenue Below View

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported that its first-quarter net income rose to $81.0 million or $0.15 per share from $75.8 million or $0.20 per share last year.

MPW closed Wednesday's trading at $17.30, up $0.84 or 5.10%, on NYSE. The stock further gained $0.70 or 4.05% in the after-hours trade.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO was $191.2 million or $0.37 per share, compared to $117.8 million or $0.31 per share a year go.

On average, six analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Quarterly total revenues were $294.13 million, up from $180.58 million in the prior year. Analysts expected revenue of $304.21 million for the quarter.

The company reaffirmed its estimated annualized NFFO run rate range including $1.14 to $1.17 per share for net income and $1.65 to $1.68 per share for NFFO normalized funds from operations.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.