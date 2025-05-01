Medical Properties Trust Q1 Net Loss Sharply Narrows

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Thursday that net loss attributable to stockholders for the first quarter sharply narrowed to $118.28 million or $0.20 per share from $875.63 million or $1.46 per share prior-year quarter.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $81.10 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $141.79 million or $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $223.80 million from $271.32 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $234.63 million for the quarter.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.