Medical Properties Trust Q1 Net Loss Sharply Narrows

May 01, 2025 — 08:34 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) reported Thursday that net loss attributable to stockholders for the first quarter sharply narrowed to $118.28 million or $0.20 per share from $875.63 million or $1.46 per share prior-year quarter.

Normalized funds from operations or NFFO were $81.10 million or $0.14 per share, compared to $141.79 million or $0.24 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Total revenues for the quarter declined to $223.80 million from $271.32 million in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenue of $234.63 million for the quarter.

