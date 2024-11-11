Medical Properties Trust price target lowered to $3 from $3.50 at BofA

BofA analyst Joshua Dennerlein lowered the firm’s price target on Medical Properties Trust (MPW) to $3 from $3.50 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. The firm continues to believe the company is in a “difficult situation,” with the key concern surrounding its ability to pay off or refinance its debt maturing in 2026 or 2027, the analyst tells investors.

