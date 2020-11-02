Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

As you might know, Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) recently reported its quarterly numbers. Medical Properties Trust beat revenue expectations by 4.8%, recording sales of US$329m. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) came in at US$0.25, some 2.7% short of analyst estimates. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year. NYSE:MPW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 2nd 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Medical Properties Trust's nine analysts is for revenues of US$1.37b in 2021, which would reflect a solid 15% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to soar 24% to US$1.07. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.36b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.07 in 2021. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

It will come as no surprise then, to learn that the consensus price target is largely unchanged at US$21.23. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on Medical Properties Trust, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$23.00 and the most bearish at US$19.00 per share. The narrow spread of estimates could suggest that the business' future is relatively easy to value, or thatthe analysts have a strong view on its prospects.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Medical Properties Trust'shistorical trends, as next year's 15% revenue growth is roughly in line with 18% annual revenue growth over the past five years. Compare this with the wider industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 5.9% next year. So it's pretty clear that Medical Properties Trust is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Medical Properties Trust going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Medical Properties Trust (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.